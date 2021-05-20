Man City to Offer New Long-Term Contract to £50 Million Winger - Real Madrid Admirers of Player

Manchester City are set to enter contract talks with winger Raheem Sterling this summer, despite the Englishmen falling out of favour with Pep Guardiola, according to Mike McGrath at the Telegraph.

The 25-year-old has had a frustrating campaign for the Blues this season, scoring just 10 goals and providing seven assists in his 30 appearances. It's still feasible to say his figures aren't that bad, but they do pale in comparison his previous numbers.

Sterling is reportedly the next in a line of City players to sit down with the club for contract talks. Earlier this season, Kevin De Bruyne extended his deal until 2025, and the impressive Phil Foden is also set for an extension.

His current deal runs until 2023, so the club will be eager to pen fresh terms to keep one of their prized assets at the Etihad Stadium. There were rumours of Real Madrid's interest recently - who have always been long-term admirers - but they seemed to have died down as the season has progressed.

Manchester City paid £50 million for Sterling in the summer of 2016 and he has been prolific ever since, scoring 114 goals and providing 89 assists in 290 games.

