Man City to offer refunds for remaining six home Premier League games

Manchester City have begun writing to supporters with valid match tickets for the remaining six home Premier League games to confirm that the club will be offering supporters full refunds, as confirmed by the MEN on Wednesday afternoon.

In an email sent out to supporters, a fee equating to the value of the remaining six home league fixtures will be processed. Individual match tickets purchased for fixtures including home and away Premier League and other Cup fixtures will also be processed.

Supporters who bought tickets for the Real Madrid Champions League game will also get their money back, with no danger of them being removed from a cup scheme, as confirmed by the MEN.

The club email can be viewed below:

In addition, the option has also been offered to seasoncard holders to opt in for match credit for the remaining six home Premier League matches which can be carried over to the 2020/21 season.

The news comes out of the club as the Premier League appears to be ramping up its efforts to restart the current league campaign behind closed doors in June, although opposition to the use of neutral venues and concerns over player safety has added complications to an already difficult process.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra