Man City To 'Prioritise' Contract Renewals of Two Key Stars

Manchester City are reportedly set to prioritise the contract renewals of two of their key attacking players during the upcoming few months, according to the latest emerging information.

There has been plenty of talk about possible summer recruitments in the coming months of the Etihad Stadium, especially in the striker department, where the club are expected to secure the services of a new centre-forward.

However, with Pep Guardiola entering into the final two years of his existing deal at Manchester City, it now appears as though a large element of the focus is also being placed on retaining the services of some of the club's most crucial players.

According to the information of the Transfer Window Podcast, Etihad officials will look to place a priority on tying down both Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to new and possibly improved deals.

The former has been integral in the club's success over the past few seasons, playing a major role in securing back-to-back Premier League titles in 2018 and 2019. However, with his contract slowly edging towards it's final year, the uncertainty around the deal could begin to attract some of Europe's biggest clubs, with Real Madrid known to be long-time admirers of the 26 year-old.

As for Gabriel Jesus, while the possibility of him becoming the long-term successor to Sergio Aguero is beginning to fade with the interest in Harry Kane strengthening, the Brazilian almost certainly has a future in the attacking line of the Blues.

Although both players are currently not in the best of form under Pep Guardiola, and appear to be some way off securing their place as mainstays in the starting XI, their abilities are undeniable, and it would be in the best interests of the club to secure their services and retain transfer value for the foreseeable future.

