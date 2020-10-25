SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City to provide free football sessions and meals over half term

Jack Walker

Manchester City will be holding free football sessions throughout the half-term break, and will provide a free healthy meal for each of the approximately 400 children that will be in attendance, according to reports from BBC Radio Manchester.

This is an extension of the continued support from Manchester City's community outreach program 'CITC' or 'City in The Community', as the foundation looks to support an initiative spearheaded by Manchester United star Marcus Rashford - who is providing excellent work in his continued quest to end child food poverty.

manchester-united-v-chelsea-premier-league
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

After the government knocked back a proposal to extend the free school meals program into half term, Rashford used his online social influence to create his very own support network, with restaurants, footballers, clubs, and many others offering free school meals to those in need.

Manchester City are the latest club to offer their support, with the nation now uniting to solve an issue that the current government has decided to neglect.

Perhaps this has gone a long way to demolish the dogmatic opinion that 'politics has no place in football', with the strength and unity of the game's global community uniting to achieve something much, much bigger than itself.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City stance on Pep Guardiola's future revealed - City believe he has 'everything he could ever need'

Manchester City's stance on the future of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium has been confirmed and reiterated via a report from the Athletic in the aftermath of the club's disappointing 1-1 draw at West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

Adam Booker

Player is left 'surprised' in latest development in Man City and Barcelona saga

Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia has been left 'quite surprised' after Gerard Pique signed a new contract at Barcelona in recent days, as per exclusive reports from the Transfer Podcast.

markgough96

by

dominicscarlatti

"I have a thorn in my side as to why I didn’t play more." - Man City left-back opens up on his time at the club

Much has been made about Manchester City’s lack of cover at left-back. However, one players lack of chances has baffled both the player and fans alike is Angeliño.

Adam Booker

by

dominicscarlatti

Exclusive: Riyad Mahrez denies quotes circulating on social media linking him with a move to PSG

After contacting Riyad Mahrez directly for comment, the Algerian winger was swift to deny all suggestions that these quotes were legitimate, and informed City Xtra directly that they are 'fake'.

Freddie Pye

Pep Guardiola reveals fitness concerns sustained by crucial Man City defender

Manchester City had to settle for a 1-1 draw against West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with Pep Guardiola's side forced to drop points for the third time this season, adding to major injury concerns sustained during the 90 minutes.

Shruti Sadbhav

Phil Foden pinpoints Manchester City's key weakness during draw with West Ham

Manchester City’s clash with West Ham ended in a 1-1 draw, much to the dismay of Phil Foden who made an instant impact in the game upon arriving on the pitch at half-time following the injury sustained by Sergio Aguero.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola confirms star man suffered 'a muscular injury' in Premier League clash

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City dropped points for the third time season in the 1-1 draw at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon. But it was Sergio Aguero’s first-half injury that chalked out to be the biggest concern for the team in the aftermath of their match against West Ham.

Shruti Sadbhav

'There was no bad option' - La Liga player confirms Man City interest in the summer

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has admitted Man City were interested in signing him last summer.

markgough96

Five Things We Learned: West Ham 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

A blunt and benign Manchester City fell to a disappointing draw at the London Stadium, after Michail Antonio's goal for West Ham was cancelled out by substitute Phil Foden early in the second-half.

Nathan Allen

Player Ratings: West Ham 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City have taken themselves to eight points in the Premier League, with a 1-1 draw away from home against West Ham in Match-day five.

Sam Puddephatt