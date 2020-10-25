Man City to provide free football sessions and meals over half term

Manchester City will be holding free football sessions throughout the half-term break, and will provide a free healthy meal for each of the approximately 400 children that will be in attendance, according to reports from BBC Radio Manchester.

This is an extension of the continued support from Manchester City's community outreach program 'CITC' or 'City in The Community', as the foundation looks to support an initiative spearheaded by Manchester United star Marcus Rashford - who is providing excellent work in his continued quest to end child food poverty.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

After the government knocked back a proposal to extend the free school meals program into half term, Rashford used his online social influence to create his very own support network, with restaurants, footballers, clubs, and many others offering free school meals to those in need.

Manchester City are the latest club to offer their support, with the nation now uniting to solve an issue that the current government has decided to neglect.

Perhaps this has gone a long way to demolish the dogmatic opinion that 'politics has no place in football', with the strength and unity of the game's global community uniting to achieve something much, much bigger than itself.

-----

