Man City to receive defensive boost with centre-back joining first-team next season

Manchester City defender Philippe Sandler has returned to full training with the first team following almost a year out injured, and could be in a position to win back a place in the squad next season, according to the latest reports from the Manchester Evening News.

The Dutch centre back joined Manchester City from PEC Zwolle in 2018, making one appearance in each of the domestic cups in 2018/19.

He then went out on loan to Vincent Kompany’s RSC Anderlecht in Belgium, making 11 appearances, before suffering a knee injury which required surgery and subsequently kept him out until earlier this year.

Since recovering from his injury, the 24-year-old has rejoined first-team training at the City Football Academy, surprising fans with his appearances in photos alongside the club's regular first team faces.

Sandler has also been building his fitness up by playing with the under-23s, playing 45 minutes and 90 minutes in wins over Liverpool and Manchester United respectively.

Speaking on Sandler’s return to action, under-23 coach Enzo Maresca told the Manchester Evening News, “Simply, he's training with us the last two weeks. He's quite good now in terms of physicality and also the injury. He's just getting some minutes with us and in the moment he's ready he'll be I think with the first team."

Journalist Joe Bray speculated within his report that, although Sandler is not currently registered for Manchester City’s first-team squads, he could take the place of the outgoing Eric García next season - with the Spaniard expected to join Barcelona upon the expiry of his contract.

