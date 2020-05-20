City Xtra
Man City to return to group training this week - phase one of testing provides all clear

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are set to return to full group training on Friday morning, after the club and players were given the green light following mass testing at the CFA on Monday morning, according to the Telegraph.

City will be one of the last Premier League sides to return to full training after the 2019/20 campaign was brought to a halt following the outbreak of coronavirus in March.

According to the Telegraph, Manchester City are due to resume training on Friday under the new training protocols. Pep Guardiola's squad will recommence group training under strict social distancing guidelines - only five City players, including a goalkeeper, will be allowed to train on a pitch at the same time in the company of up to three members of staff.

manchester-city-training-session (5)

City Xtra understand that all players and staff tested at the City Football Academy on Monday tested negative for the coronavirus. The Premier League had confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that six positive cases had been reported across the division, from three different clubs.

-----

