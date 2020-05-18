City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City could return to training this week following Premier League vote

Freddie Pye

Manchester City could return to training as early as Tuesday afternoon, following the latest Premier League vote swinging in the favour of a return, as per the latest Premier League statement.

The news comes a day after a weekend of Bundesliga action, where significant precautionary measures were in place to prevent the possible spread of disease and/or prevent or decrease the risk. In addition, all players were tested in the run-up to the fixtures, which reportedly drew in TV audiences of around six million in Germany.

The Premier League have now taken a significant step towards a return to match action on Monday, with top-flight clubs voting unanimously in favour of a return to training, albeit in small groups and remaining non-contact.

GettyImages-928045128

A full statement from the Premier League said:

"Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to return to small-group training from tomorrow afternoon, the first step towards restarting the Premier League, when safe to do so."

"Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted. This first stage has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the Government. Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.

"The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process. Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed."

Gabby Mask

It is believed that all City players that had returned to their home countries shortly before the official UK lockdown was enforced, have since returned to England in preparation for such a return to training. Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson, Fernandinho and Eric Garcia were among those to have returned.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City defender NOT under threat of being sold this summer

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker is reportedly NOT under threat of being sold according to recent reports.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'come forward' in the race for Napoli star

Manchester City have entered the race for Napoli star Dries Mertens, who becomes a free agent in the summer.

Nathan Allen

"I don't know what to do..." - Man City winger opens up on a possible loan move and comparisons to Jadon Sancho

Manchester City wonderkid Jayden Braaf has opened up on the possibility of a loan move away from the club and discussed comparisons between him and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Freddie Pye

Barcelona star 'snubs' Man City in favour of Serie A switch

Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo is set to snub interest from Manchester City and instead sign for Juventus this summer, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Danny Lardner

"There were times when I was really low" - Raheem Sterling discusses tackling media abuse

Raheem Sterling has opened up in a recent video on his YouTube channel about the difficulties of dealing with media abuse.

harryasiddall

"A dream of mine is to be there" - Raheem Sterling reveals future transfer plans

Raheem Sterling has this morning revealed some of his future transfer plans, in an interview on his YouTube channel.

harryasiddall

"I had this for 10 months, why at this moment in time?!" - Raheem Sterling opens up on the focus on one particular tattoo

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has opened up on the period prior to the 2018 World Cup, when a large portion of the English press drew attention to a tattoo.

Freddie Pye

Man City star is Juventus manager's 'favourite' to fill striker role

Mauricio Sarri sees Gabriel Jesus as the perfect candidate to take the vacant strike role at Juventus.

harryasiddall

"A very intelligent player." - Ukraine Head Coach heaps praise on City star

Manchester City's Ukranian playmaker has impressed his national team manager Andriy Shevchenko.

Matt Astbury

Man City 'aim to win race' with Man United for Argentine midfield rising star - player is keen on City

Manchester City are aiming to win the race for Argentine midfield rising star Thiago Almada, with rivals Manchester United also pursuing the teenager, according to the Sun.

Freddie Pye