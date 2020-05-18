Manchester City could return to training as early as Tuesday afternoon, following the latest Premier League vote swinging in the favour of a return, as per the latest Premier League statement.

The news comes a day after a weekend of Bundesliga action, where significant precautionary measures were in place to prevent the possible spread of disease and/or prevent or decrease the risk. In addition, all players were tested in the run-up to the fixtures, which reportedly drew in TV audiences of around six million in Germany.

The Premier League have now taken a significant step towards a return to match action on Monday, with top-flight clubs voting unanimously in favour of a return to training, albeit in small groups and remaining non-contact.

A full statement from the Premier League said:

"Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to return to small-group training from tomorrow afternoon, the first step towards restarting the Premier League, when safe to do so."

"Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted. This first stage has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the Government. Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.

"The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process. Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed."

It is believed that all City players that had returned to their home countries shortly before the official UK lockdown was enforced, have since returned to England in preparation for such a return to training. Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson, Fernandinho and Eric Garcia were among those to have returned.

