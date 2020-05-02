Man City to wait for government approval before making major stadium alteration

Manchester City are expected to wait for a change in stance from the government before introducing safe standing at the Etihad Stadium, according to Simon Bajkowski of the MEN.

Standing at football matches in England's top two divisions has been banned since the 1989 Football Spectators Act, but after successful trials at clubs such as Celtic in Scotland, support to introduce safe standing has slowly grown.

A petition was signed by over 100,000 people in 2018 which saw the-then-Sports Minister Tracey Crouch commission an official review. However, no conclusion was reached.

An independent study by the Sports Grounds Safety Authority is due to be completed by the summer with initial findings reporting that "installing barriers (or safety bars) has had a positive impact on spectator safety, particularly in mitigating the risk of crowd collapse".

In their 2019 manifesto, the Conservative Party pledged to work with fans and clubs to introduce 'safe standing' with several Premier League clubs taking action ahead of any change by introducing rail seating.

Wolverhampton Wanderers did this in time for the 2019/20 season and Manchester United have recently been given permission by Trafford Council to install 1,500 rail seats for next season with the possibility of more being introduced if the trial is successful.

Manchester City also asked seasoncard holders for their views on safe standing in Autumn 2018 and received an overwhelmingly positive response.

Since then, the club has been pursuing various ways to introduce safe standing including the installation of rail seating.

City's chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak touched on the matter last summer saying he was a "huge fan" of the idea, suggesting any future stadium expansion could include the capacity to introduce safe standing.

However, the Manchester Evening News reports that nothing will be introduced at the stadium until a change in government legislation. A consultation with fans would then follow before City could move forward with any plans for safe standing.

