Man City to Wear Special Edition Kit For Premier League Finale Against Everton

Manchester City will wear a special edition of their 2020/2021 home kit for the Premier League finale against Everton on Sunday afternoon.

As confirmed in a club statement, the game which will see Manchester City lift their third Premier League trophy in the last four seasons will also be marked by a modified version of their current kit.

Both the Etihad Airways sponsor and Nexen Tyre sleeve sponsor will change from their usual navy colour to a gold colour scheme to mark the crowning of the club as Champions of England for the fifth time since 2011.

The statement on the official Manchester City website read as follows:

"The City players will wear a special one-off shirt for Sunday’s Premier League finale at home to Everton in celebration of our 2020/21 title triumph."

"To mark a magnificent league campaign, one which has seen us crowned champions for the third time in four seasons, our shirt sponsors Etihad and Nexen have both changed the colours of their branding on the kit from navy to gold."

"The players will be wearing the special shirts for both the 90 minutes against Everton on Sunday as well as during the celebratory post-match trophy lift."

(Photo via Manchester City)

(Photo via Manchester City)

However, the club have clarified that the shirt worn against Everton on Sunday afternoon will not feature in the Champions League final against Chelsea in Porto, Portugal next weekend.

Manchester City have stated, "It’s a one-off kit with City revering back to our traditional navy logos for next week’s Champions League final against Chelsea."

