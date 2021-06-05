Man City Trio Take Home Premier League End of Season Awards

Manchester City's star centre-back, Ruben Dias has been awarded the Premier League Player of the Season after the fan vote concluded on Friday night, while the defender was joined by two other club representatives for the end-of-season awards.

The Portuguese international has enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in England, where he has already helped himself to the Football Writers Association Player of the Season and a nomination for the prestigious PFA Player of the Season - which is set to be announced on Sunday.

Since making his debut against Leeds United earlier in the season, Ruben Dias has had a transformational effect on a Manchester City defence which was leaking goals. He was a key cog in the side which broke an astounding record of 21 consecutive wins.

READ MORE: Man City chairman reveals stance on Pep Guardiola's future

READ MORE: Arsenal leading the race for Man City winger this summer

Forming a formidable partnership with John Stones at the heart of Manchester City's defence, Dias and his central defence partner were included in the PFA Team of the Season just yesterday.

In just one season, the 24 year-old has won the Premier League, Carabao Cup and reached the Champions League final - producing world class performances against the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland along the way.

He will be hoping to carry that great form into the delayed 2020 European Championships, where his nation Portugal are bidding to defend their crown.

READ MORE: Man City chairman hints at club's plans to replace Sergio Aguero

READ MORE: How Sergio Aguero thanked Man City staff upon departure from club

Joining Ruben Dias was his Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who claimed the Premier League Manager of the Season award for the third time since his arrival in the summer of 2016.

Such has been the success of the Catalan boss since his arrival from Bayern Munich that he has firmly established himself among the most esteemed coaches in Premier League history.

Guardiola's third Premier League Manager of the Season success places him second in the all-time leaders for the award, with only for Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson now having won it more often, with 11 successes.

Finally, the Premier League 2 Player of the Season went to Manchester City's young promising striker Liam Delap - after the former Derby County youth product scored a remarkable 24 goals in 20 appearances in the league, accompanied by a further five assists.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra