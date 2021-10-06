October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Man City Looking to Make Major Change to Carabao Cup Rules in Move Triggered by Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are trying to persuade the EFL to allow for a major rule change in the ongoing edition of the Carabao Cup, according to an exclusive report from the Mail.
Author:
Publish date:

Typically for Manchester City, the early rounds of the Carabao Cup provides a fantastic opportunity for fans to see the best youth talent the club has to offer.

Recently, Pep Guardiola handed out debuts to six academy graduates in a 6-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers - James McAtee, Roméo Lavia, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Luke Mbete, Conrad Egan-Riley and Finley Burns.

During the same game, two regular first-team academy graduates in Phil Foden and Cole Palmer, got on the scoresheet.

After the game, Pep Guardiola bemoaned the lack of substitutes in the competition, noting the English game have not followed suit with the rest of Europe.

READ MORE: Barcelona hold 'confidence' over signing of Man City star

READ MORE: Every Man City player called up for international duty revealed

"All around the world we have five subs, we have three. This is ridiculous," the Catalan said.

"This is why there are injuries. Every three days, game, without no preparation, no pre-season. Maybe one day, the big bosses will explain why?"

And it appears the club have gone one step further with these complaints.

According to Mike Keegan in the Daily Mail, Manchester City are trying to persuade the EFL to let clubs make five substitutions in this season’s Carabao Cup, and have lobbied the rest of the sides still in the competition. 

READ MORE: Rodri believes City did not get what they deserved in the last week

READ MORE: City in contact with agent of highly-rated Bundesliga midfielder

The Mail's sources believe the request has little chance of success, with the move initially triggered by Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola.

With his previous comments, there's no surprise Pep Guardiola is pushing for this change.

Such a hectic schedule brings huge demands on the Catalan's squad, and so the option to rotate properly in the early rounds of the Carabao Cup will be hugely beneficial.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_35170186
News

Man City Looking to Make Major Change to Carabao Cup Rules in Move Triggered by Pep Guardiola

3 minutes ago
sipa_33316670
Transfer Rumours

Man City Battling Man United and Chelsea For Striker Described As 'Harry Kane-type' Forward

48 minutes ago
sipa_33364198
Transfer Rumours

European Giants Target Man City Star in January Loan - Wages Unlikely to Cause Problems Despite Financial Struggles

1 hour ago
sipa_35414516
Transfer Rumours

Man City Mentioned in €50M Pursuit of Serie A Star - Player Confirmed to be Against Signing New Contract

2 hours ago
sipa_34822252
News

International Goalkeeper Opens Up on Plan to Become Man City’s Number One Choice in Goal

3 hours ago
sipa_32998164
News

Man City Identify English Team to Send Promising Youth Talent - Premier League Side ‘Big Admirers’ of Club

4 hours ago
VVD
News

Virgil Van Dijk Identifies Man City Star as ‘Underrated’

19 hours ago
sipa_34822252
News

International Goalkeeper Claims Man City Star Ederson Has Made Changes to Football

20 hours ago