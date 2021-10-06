Man City Looking to Make Major Change to Carabao Cup Rules in Move Triggered by Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are trying to persuade the EFL to allow for a major rule change in the ongoing edition of the Carabao Cup, according to an exclusive report from the Mail.

Typically for Manchester City, the early rounds of the Carabao Cup provides a fantastic opportunity for fans to see the best youth talent the club has to offer.

Recently, Pep Guardiola handed out debuts to six academy graduates in a 6-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers - James McAtee, Roméo Lavia, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Luke Mbete, Conrad Egan-Riley and Finley Burns.

During the same game, two regular first-team academy graduates in Phil Foden and Cole Palmer, got on the scoresheet.

After the game, Pep Guardiola bemoaned the lack of substitutes in the competition, noting the English game have not followed suit with the rest of Europe.

READ MORE: Barcelona hold 'confidence' over signing of Man City star

READ MORE: Every Man City player called up for international duty revealed

"All around the world we have five subs, we have three. This is ridiculous," the Catalan said.

"This is why there are injuries. Every three days, game, without no preparation, no pre-season. Maybe one day, the big bosses will explain why?"

And it appears the club have gone one step further with these complaints.

According to Mike Keegan in the Daily Mail, Manchester City are trying to persuade the EFL to let clubs make five substitutions in this season’s Carabao Cup, and have lobbied the rest of the sides still in the competition.

READ MORE: Rodri believes City did not get what they deserved in the last week

READ MORE: City in contact with agent of highly-rated Bundesliga midfielder

The Mail's sources believe the request has little chance of success, with the move initially triggered by Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola.

With his previous comments, there's no surprise Pep Guardiola is pushing for this change.

Such a hectic schedule brings huge demands on the Catalan's squad, and so the option to rotate properly in the early rounds of the Carabao Cup will be hugely beneficial.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra