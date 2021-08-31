Man City 'Unlikely' to Recruit New Striker Prior to Transfer Deadline

Manchester City are not expected to sign a centre-forward ahead of the transfer deadline on August 31, according to reports.

The Premier League champions are set to go ahead for the rest of the campaign without an out-and-out striker in their ranks following the departure of Sergio Agüero, who joined Barcelona in June.

Despite being heavily linked to the likes of Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahović in recent months, Pep Guardiola's side have failed to fill the void left by Agüero's departure, with Gabriel Jesus looking set to operate as a wide player following his recent displays on the right side of attack.

City won their third league title under Guardiola by a margin of 12 points last season without positioning a classic number nine down the middle for a large chunk of the campaign, as the Champions League finalists played to their strengths by using a false nine up top.

As reported by Jonathan Smith of Goal, it is 'unlikely' that City will enter the market to plot a last-minute deal for a striker with the transfer window set to shut on Tuesday night.

The Manchester outfit secured the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a club-record fee of £100 million, as Guardiola's side look to kick on from their success last term by going one step further in the Champions League this season.

It has been reported recently that City aren't expecting any further incomings or outgoings ahead of the transfer deadline. Quizzed over whether City are still in the market for a striker, Guardiola said, following his side's 5-0 thrashing of Arsenal at the weekend: “I don't think so."

While City have strengthened their attack, they have managed to generate funds in excess of £60 million by offloading several fringe players, such as Lukas Nmecha, Jack Harrison and Angeliño.

After successive 1-0 losses at the hands of Leicester City and Tottenham in the Community Shield and Premier League respectively, City have bounced back from an underwhelming start to the new campaign with successive 5-0 victories over Norwich City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

City are set to play six times in the space of 17 days in September following the first international break of the 2021/22 campaign, including key trips to face Chelsea and PSG, which would require the Sky Blues to have their squad at full strength.

