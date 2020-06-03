City Xtra
Man City vs Arsenal fixture and broadcaster details revealed

Freddie Pye

Manchester City's clash with Arsenal in the Premier League has been confirmed as a televised fixture on Wednesday 17th June, according to the Telegraph.

The return of English top-flight football had been confirmed at the end of last month, with the official resumption date being Wednesday 17th June - featuring two night games involving the 2020 Carabao Cup finalists; Manchester City and Aston Villa and their respective opponents.

According to the Telegraph, Manchester City vs Arsenal will be televised live on Sky Sports on the aforementioned date with a kick-off time of 8PM BST. 

The clash involving the Premier League champions will be the first meeting between former colleagues and friends Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta. The fixture between the pair had been originally scheduled for earlier this year, however the positive testing of Mikel Arteta forced Premier League officials into taking serious action and postponing the entirety of the league.

