Man City vs Liverpool set to be played at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City's big match against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium next Thursday is not set for a venue change, according to The Daily Mail.

When the Premier League was in talks to restart, it was suggested that some games would have to be played at neutral venues to prevent fans from gathering outside of the stadiums, with the crunch match between City and Liverpool on Thursday 2nd of July being among them.

However, it now appears that this will not be the case. Having assessed the risk of a large crowd gathering outside the Etihad, Greater Manchester Police reportedly have no issues with the game taking place at the originally planned venue.

This news could be a huge boost for City, who have won both of their home games since the restart of the league by an aggregate score of 8-0, maintaining an average of just under 70% possession and conceding no shots on target despite using twenty different players from their twenty-three man first team squad.

If the next round of fixtures work in Liverpool's favour, they could theoretically be declared Premier League winners with a win in this fixture- but back-to-back defending champions City won't be willing to give up too easily, having beaten Jurgen Klopp's side in this fixture last season.

But Pep Guardiola will be without star striker Sergio Agüero, who's ruled out for much of the rest of the season with an injury sustained against Burnley.

