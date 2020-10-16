SI.com
Man City vs Porto in the Champions League to go ahead 'with no further issues'

Adam Booker

Manchester City vs FC Porto in the Champions League should take place next week with no further issues, reports O Jogo as relayed by Sport Witness. 

Much has been made about the recent cases of COVID-19 in the Portugal national team camp, however the outbreak appears to be under control and the players within the camp who tested negative are cleared to go back to their respective clubs. 

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first to test positive, but was quickly removed and placed into self isolation, which prevented any further spread within the camp.

All three of Manchester City’s Portuguese contingent, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, and Ruben Dias have since been tested and all three came back negative. Those players will also be available for this weekend’s Premier League clash against Arsenal.

