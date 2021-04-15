Man City vs PSG Champions League Semi-Final Fixture Details Confirmed

NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
The dates for the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have been confirmed in an official club statement on Thursday morning.
Pep Guardiola's side reached the last four of the competition for the first time since 2016, courtesy of goals from Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden in Dortmund on Wednesday night. The Blues came back from a goal down, to win the tie 2-1 on the night and 4-2 on aggregate.

As for their opponents Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino's side fell to a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, although progressed to the semi-final stage on the away goal rule with the tie level at 3-3 on aggregate.

The first-leg, at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, will take place on Wednesday 28th April, with kick-off at 20:00 (BST).

The return and second-leg will then take place at the Etihad Stadium, scheduled for Tuesday 4th May at 20:00 (BST).

As confirmed from this week's quarter-final ties, the winner of Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain will meet either Chelsea or Real Madrid in the final on Saturday 29th May at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Manchester City will be looking to reach the final of the Champions League for the first time in the club's history, while also balancing all other competitions at the same time.

In April alone, despite there being only half of the month remaining, Manchester City will battle in all four competitions, with the Premier League just a few wins away from being won, a Carabao Cup final on the horizon, an FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea, and now a Champions League double-header against PSG.

