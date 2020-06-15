City Xtra
Man City vs Real Madrid fixture details 'anticipated' - dates to be revealed this week

Freddie Pye

Manchester City vs Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League is set to take place at the Etihad Stadium in early August, before the remaining rounds are concluded in Lisbon, Portugal, as relayed by Di Marzio.

There has been much speculation in recent weeks where the remaining fixtures and rounds of the 2019/20 Champions League campaign would be held, with many governments closing their borders or enforcing strict quarantine rules amid the coronavrius pandemic.

According to Sky Sport in Italy as relayed by Di Marzio, the remaining last-16 fixtures will be concluded at their originally scheduled locations - meaning Manchester City vs Real Madrid and Bayern Munich vs Chelsea would be held at the Etihad Stadium and Allianz Arena respectively. These games would be held on the 7th and 8th August 2020.

Following the conclusion of the last-16, the remaining rounds and fixtures would be concluded in the Portuguese city of Lisbon. The quarter-Finals would take place from the 12th - 15th August, the semi-finals from the 18th - 19th August, with the showpiece final being held on 23rd August 2020.

It must be stressed that these are merely the report of Sky Sport, with the official confirmation of dates to be announced on Wednesday 17th June - the same date as the recommencing of the Premier League.

