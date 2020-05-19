Man City vs Real Madrid may NOT be held at the Etihad Stadium - UEFA has 'imperative ambition'

The Champions League and Europa League will be played to a conclusion in August, however UEFA have an 'imperative ambition' to complete both tournaments in one fixed place, according to the General secretary of the German Football Association, as relayed by SPORT1.

Manchester City lead Real Madrid by a 2-1 advantage on aggregate going into the second-leg of their last sixteen tie against Zinedine Zidane's men, however with reported government quarantine rules stating all visitors to the UK will have to quarantine for 14 days, hosting the tie in Manchester has been thrown into doubt.

According to SPORT1, the General secretary of the German Football Association Friedrich Curtius has stated that as well as both the Champions League and Europa League being played to a conclusion in August, they may also be completed at 'one fixed place' - suggesting a neutral venue/s in mainland Europe.

The news follows claims from Spanish outlet AS that a single-game format from the quarter-final stage of the Champions League is being considered in August, once the last-16 ties remaining have taken place. The competition would then close with a final four tournament to be played in Istanbul.

This draft calendar would see the Champions League restart on Saturday 8 August - delaying the start of the 2020/21 season, with players being given their holidays in September.

-----

