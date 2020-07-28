Man City vs Real Madrid under threat following positive Covid-19 test at La Liga club

Manchester City vs Real Madrid is under threat after reports of a positive case of Covid-19 have come out from the Spanish club's camp on Tuesday afternoon.

According to information first reported by FootballEspana, a Real Madrid player had tested positive for the virus before being ordered to self-isolate as a result of the test results.

Later information courtesy of DeportesCuatro stated that the player in question was 26-year-old striker Mariano Diaz, who will now miss the trip to the Etihad Stadium on Friday 7th August.

However, some corners are suggesting that the game as a whole could now be thrown into doubt as a result of the positive case at the La Liga club.

Just this week, it was confirmed by the UK government that despite quarantine rules being ordered for all visitors from Spain, that Real Madrid and the match as a whole would be given special exemption from such restrictions.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra