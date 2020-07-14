City Xtra
Man City want to extend star striker's contract until 2022

Danny Lardner

Manchester City want to extend Sergio Agüero's contract until 2022, according to the Argentinian journalist Lucas Scagliola.

The talismanic striker has recently turned 32, and his current contract is due to expire next summer. 

Agüero has contributed to 20 goals in 24 Premier League games this season, but is currently sidelined with a knee injury sustained just before the restart.

(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

The resumption of Premier League football has caused some City fans to doubt the recent performances of Gabriel Jesus, City's alternate striker. With Kevin De Bruyne chasing the assist record for a Premier League season, the Brazilian's lack of a clinical finishing touch has led many to doubt his position as Agüero's long-term successor.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to lift City's European football ban may have been the catalyst for this decision, as Agüero will now definitely be playing Champions League football at the Etihad for at least one more season.

The potential contract would mean the Argentine would be at City for a total of 11 years, after his arrival from Atletico Madrid in July of 2011.

