City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City will continue to 'groundshare' with the NHS once football returns

harryasiddall

Manchester City will continue to 'groundshare' with the NHS once football in the Premier League resumes, as reported by Martin Blackburn in The Sun.

The club yesterday announced that the Etihad Stadium is currently carrying out over 1,000 tests a day to combat the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Adding to that, the repurposed venue is hosting the training of over 350 nurses.

Image placeholder title
(ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP/Getty Images)

With the Premier League's upcoming return set to happen behind closed doors, the report adds that the club believe the stadium will be big enough to host both the NHS and Premier League football.

A club spokesmen has said: “This is seen as a long-term partnership and we are ready to support the NHS as needed over the coming weeks and months.

We believe we are the first club to make that commitment.”

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"I think he is one of the best in the world!” - Former Inter defender heaps praise on Man City star

John Stones has been hailed 'one of the best in the world' in a recent interview with Inter Milan legend, Ivan Cordoba.

Nathan Allen

Man City and Pep Guardiola 'make contact' with Ligue 1 midfielder - future 'written' at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have made contact with Lyon regarding the potential transfer of Houssem Aouar this summer, according to journalist Julien Maynard.

Freddie Pye

Bayern Munich 'convince' Man City star to move to Germany

Leroy Sané's move to Bayern Munich looks to be edging closer, with the German outfit reportedly already convinced the winger to move to the Bundesliga.

Matt Astbury

Puma's deal with Man City star 'sparks tension'

Raheem Sterlings reported deal with Puma has caused tension within the company.

Matt Astbury

Facebook cracks down on 'Fake News Campaign' against Man City's owners

The social media giant has closed down accounts behind a campaign aimed at discrediting Sheikh Mansour's purchase of Manchester City

Matt Astbury

VIDEO: Man City release heartwarming clip on their COVID-19 aid contribution

Manchester City have released a heartwarming video describing the ways they have helped in the local community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matt Astbury

Man City 'ready to negotiate' with Bayern Munich - forward has 'agreement in principle'

Manchester City are reportedly ready to negotiate with Bayern Munich over the transfer of Leroy Sane this summer, according to SPORTBILD.

Freddie Pye

Man City contact entourage of PSG defender - RB Leipzig also interested

Manchester City are hoping to beat RB Leipzig to the signature of PSG defender Tanguy Kouassi, but the Blues may already be too late.

harryasiddall

Newcastle United 'keen' on Man City defender - £40m bid could follow Saudi takeover

John Stones is on the shortlist of centre-backs Newcastle United want to sign, should the Saudi-led takeover succeed, according to 90min.

markgough96

Man City resist Juventus interest in forward - but Guardiola would consider swap for one particular player

Tuttosport claim that City are unmoved by interest in Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus - but would consider a deal involving Paulo Dybala.

markgough96