Man City will continue to 'groundshare' with the NHS once football returns

Manchester City will continue to 'groundshare' with the NHS once football in the Premier League resumes, as reported by Martin Blackburn in The Sun.

The club yesterday announced that the Etihad Stadium is currently carrying out over 1,000 tests a day to combat the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Adding to that, the repurposed venue is hosting the training of over 350 nurses.

With the Premier League's upcoming return set to happen behind closed doors, the report adds that the club believe the stadium will be big enough to host both the NHS and Premier League football.

A club spokesmen has said: “This is seen as a long-term partnership and we are ready to support the NHS as needed over the coming weeks and months.

We believe we are the first club to make that commitment.”

