Man City 'will' host Champions League RO16 clash after 'a lot' of pressure from Pep Guardiola

Manchester City's Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Real Madrid 'will' be played at the Etihad Stadium after 'a lot' of pressure from the club, according to a report by Diario AS.

Discussions have taken place in the past couple of week as, due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, where the second leg between the two sides can take place. The main issue is the safety of the Real Madrid players and staff when they travel to England.

fbl-eur-c1-real-madrid-man-city (15)

However, according to AS, they seem to have decided City can host the fixture at the Etihad after pressure from Pep Guardiola himself to use the home advantage. City currently hold a 2-1 first leg lead over the Spanish giants, courtesy of goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne.

The Round of 16 games will be played on 7/8th August, with the quarter-finals commencing on 12 August - one game a day in Lisbon, at the home of Sporting CP and Benfica. The Estadio da Luz will host both semi-finals on the 18/19th August, with the final being held on 23rd August.

NickCity1
NickCity1

Too right, Uefa/fifa and Real Madrid are trying to turn the tie in their favour. What else would you expect from the football mafia?

