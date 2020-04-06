Man City will NOT be utilising the UK Government’s furlough scheme

Manchester City have become the first Premier League club to confirm that they won’t be utilising the UK Government’s furlough scheme to pay non-playing staff amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Following the controversial moves from Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle to place non-playing staff onto the furlough scheme, it was reported by the Athletic that at least ten of the divisions’ clubs were planning to use the scheme. However, City won’t be one of them.

In a statement to the Telegraph the clubs COO said: “We can confirm, following a decision by the Chairman and Board last week, that Manchester City will not be utilising the UK Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme [government-funded furloughing]. We remain determined to protect our people, their jobs and our business whilst at the same time doing what we can to support our wider community at this most challenging time for everybody.”

The furloughing of staff through the UK Government’s emergency scheme aims to keep employees in their job during the pandemic, by the state paying 80% of a person’s wages as opposed to their employers. The three Premier League teams who have so far chosen to enrol into the scheme have come under heavy criticism for their decision, given the vast amounts of money within each club and according to the Athletic have “alienated players” who planned to support non-playing staff.

The financial impact that the Coronavirus outbreak will have is expected to have a damaging impact on the both the League but also individual clubs, with the Telegraph also reporting that clubs could lose up to £1.367 billion in broadcast and sponsorship revenues as a result of the league’s suspension.

The announcement not to use the government funded scheme is just one of several positives from the club already during the outbreak. City have handed the Etihad over to the NHS, committed to paying casual match day staff, contacted elderly supporters and donated food to food banks across the region.

