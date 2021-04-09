NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Man City witness 1200% increase in shirt sales of one player following major announcement

Sergio Aguero’s departure announcement last week reportedly boosted shirt sales, as Manchester City fans rushed to get the legendary striker’s name printed on shirts one last time.
Manchester City announced the departure of club-record goal scorer and legendary striker Sergio Aguero last Monday, causing a meltdown among the fans across social media.

Club officials, along with Sergio Aguero himself, decided not to renew their partnership after ten wonderful years together, which saw them win 13 trophies largely thanks to the Argentine's immense 257-goal contribution thus far.

Many supporters expected this shock news owing to Sergio Aguero's recent fitness issues and drastically reduced game time this season, but nevertheless, the news of his pending departure caused huge upset among Manchester City supporters across the world.

According to a report from Manchester Evening News, Manchester City shirt sales with Sergio Aguero’s name printed on the back skyrocketed by ‘over 1200 percent week-on-week’, as supporters rushed to get one last shirt with the legendary goal scorer’s name on it.

Pep Guardiola insisted Sergio Aguero is “irreplaceable in the souls, in the hearts, in the minds of our fans,” and to think he won’t be with the Blues from the start of next season is heart breaking for many.

The club and Sergio Aguero now hope to end their decade-long relationship on a high, with the player's important contributions in Manchester City’s title challenges in all four competitions this season.

Manchester City remain in pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple this season with seven Premier League matches, a Carabao Cup Final, an FA Cup semi-final and Champions League encounters all still to fight for - and now with added motivation to give a befitting farewell to the club’s greatest ever goal scorer.

