Man City 'working on' plans to extend two major contracts - pay rises taking wages to in excess of £400K per week

Manchester City's long-term preparations and planning procedures appear to be set to continue in the next few months, as the club are lining up strategies to extend two major contracts in the first-team squad.

Many fans will be familiar with the way City handle their contract situations, and how it is often rare to come across a situation where a contract is allowed to run down and thus a saga ensues. In recent seasons, City have made major strides in prolonging their deals with first-team stars such as Ederson, Kyle Walker, and Bernardo Silva.

The latest reports claim that Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are the two most high-profile contract extensions on the horizon, and sources have stated to Dean Jones in his Eurosport column that plans are being worked upon to convince both players to sign improved deals.

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City recognise the value of both players, and cannot allow an avenue to open up where either leaves anytime soon, or where they see a replication of the Leroy Sane situation where the player was ultimately sold for a cut-price given his contract.

It must be remembered that although there appears to be some element of urgency in getting De Bruyne and Sterling tied down to fresh contracts at the Etihad Stadium, both players are in fact contracted until 2023 - however, Dean Jones reports that ideally, the club want both players on five-year agreements. In fact, it has been claimed that negotiations may even open before the new year and both players would earn rises that take them in excess of £400,000-a-week.

There have also been reports in recent days that Manchester City will be hoping to protect Phil Foden from any potential interest from rival clubs. It had been claimed that despite extending his contract recently, the club are prepared to not only triple his wages, but also extend his deal even further.

In case you hadn't already laughed off his links to Juventus, this further strengthens the case for that being completely false...

