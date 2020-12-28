Man City 'worried' they have been hit by new 'highly-infectious' Covid-19 strain

Manchester City are 'worried' that they may have been hit by the new highly-infectious Covid-19 strain, possibly contracted during the club's trip to London for the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Arsenal last week, according to new reports.

Pep Guardiola's side travelled to the capital last week to take on Mikel Arteta's men, and as reported by Sam Matterface of TalkSport, believe they may have picked up the virus during a stay at a hotel after the game.

As reported by the Times following the official club announcement on Monday evening, City are now 'worried' that they have been hit by the new 'highly-infectious' Covid-19 strain during that trip.

Confirmation of the number of players who tested positive for the virus were also stated within the same report - with three more Manchester City players testing positive ahead of the game against Everton. This would take the total up to five players with Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus confirmed as positive tests on Christmas Day.

The report from Paul Hirst, Pol Ballus, and Paul Joyce has also stated that as the latest round of Covid-19 test results were not due until today, Pep Guardiola did not know which of City's players he would have available for the trip to Everton when he woke this morning.

It is understood that additional testing will now take place on the entire Manchester City squad between now and the game against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, before an official announcement is made on the status of that fixture.

The City Football Academy - where the first-team train - will also be closed for a full deep clean in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus and prevent any further positive tests.

