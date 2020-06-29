Man City youngster joins up with the first team squad for training

Manchester City youngster Jayden Braaf has joined up with the first team squad for full training on Monday morning, after travelling back from the Netherlands where he had been spending his lockdown period.

This will come as good news to many Manchester City fans who have seen the youngster in action, and know just what skill, pace and power he can bring to the side. There were rumours last month that Jayden Braaf was seen as a 'maverick' around the training ground, and his commitment levels were not to the standard Pep Guardiola expects.

However, the Catalonan coach seems to have had a change of heart and is giving Jayden Braaf the opportunity to join other youngsters such as Cole Palmer and Tommy Doyle in the first team squad for training.

Earlier this morning, Jayden Braaf posted a picture of the City Football Academy on his Snapchat story with the caption 'work, work, work'; implying the 17-year-old is set to take part in his first full training session.

