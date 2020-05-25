Man City youngster reveals Pep Guardiola and directors input on youth academy set up

In an interview with ScoutedFootball, Manchester City youngster Joel Latibeaudiere has heaped praise on the way the first-team interact with the youth teams and described the experiences he had on loan at FC Twente.

Latibeaudiare, who joined City at the age of 13, is naturally a centre-back, but has spent the last season on loan with Dutch side FC Twente as a right-back. Speaking to ScoutedFootball, the England Under-20 international has described the differences between academy and first-team football.

“Playing for #ManCity U23s - we were one of the most dominant teams in the league so we didn’t really have to change the style of play too much. We knew we would dominate opponents with our possession.

To then go to FC Twente, who aren’t a top, top team in the Eredivisie, just promoted, seeing how we’d approach games, we’d be sat back waiting to counter. That side of the tactics really helped my football IQ. It was nice to experience different tactics and see how different managers look at the game and what they ask you to do.”

(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

The centre-back isn't the only youngster to thrive in the Eredivisie; so for him, the decision to join FC Twente for a season was a simple one:

“I’ve seen a lot of young players go to Holland and come back better players; the likes of Matt Smith, Mason Mount and obviously the youngsters that come through at Ajax, that’s why I ended up going to Holland.”

With him turning 21 in the new year, you'd feel Latibeaudiare has only a small window left to impress Manchester City officials. However, the youngster is full of praise for the way the first-team scout the academy players:

“It’s great to see the amount of trust the [#ManCity] first-team and the first-team staff and the manager have in the youth system. Txiki Begiristain and the manager are always watching, all the U23 games."

