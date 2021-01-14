NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Man City youngster reveals truth about training ground incident

Manchester City youngster Jayden Braaf has commented on rumours concerning a bust-up between him and club captain Fernandinho in training.
Manchester City youngster Jayden Braaf has commented on rumours concerning a bust-up between him and club captain Fernandinho in training.

The 18-year-old looks destined to leave the club. Rumours have been circulating in the past few weeks that both parties are looking for an exit for the forward - with Bayer Leverkusen looking a likely suitor.

(Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

One of the main reasons Braaf hasn't been integrated into the first team squad as often as the likes of Cole Palmer and Tommy Doyle is due to concerns about his attitude. Speaking of that, the youngster has shed some light on his Snapchat concerning a recent rumour of a bust-up with Fernandinho.

In reply to a question concerning just that, Braaf said; "No he is the captain, I would never do that in my life...". 

