SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City youngster set to be recalled to the England squad

Harry Winters

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is expected to be recalled to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the final international break of the calendar year, according to the Mirror.

England, who will play three games in less than a week in mid-November, will welcome the Republic of Ireland to Wembley for a friendly, before Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland.

According to the report, England boss Gareth Southgate is ready to recall the 20 year old and potentially hand him his second ever senior cap following his first call-up in the Summer; as he prepares to name his latest England squad next week.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Phil Foden was left out of the England squad which played three games at Wembley in October, following an incident with team-mate Mason Greenwood in the team hotel after a 1-0 win in Iceland in September. Foden was sent home from international duty after it emerged the pair had broke strict COVID protocol by inviting some Icelandic women into their hotel room.

Following the incident, Gareth Southgate said, “We have to send a message to all our players in our teams at every age that that sort of thing isn’t how we do things with England”, and that he thinks that Foden required a “period of reflection.” Phil Foden was subsequently not called up to Southgate’s squad last month.

fbl-eng-pr-west-ham-man-city (5)

Foden has though had an outstanding year at Manchester City and one would hope that leads to him being apart of England’s final camp of this calendar year. Since the start of the season Foden has played eight times, scoring three goals and assisting on two occasions with impressive showings against Porto, West Ham and Marseille in the past week. 

-----

You can follow us on Twitter here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sheffield United midfielder admits he 'admires' Man City star ahead of Premier League clash

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has told the Sheffield Star how he “admires” Manchester City midfield Kevin De Bruyne ahead of the Blades’ Premier League meeting with the Blues on Saturday.

Harry Winters

Everything You Need To Know: Sheffield United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

This weekend, Pep Guardiola’s side travel over the Pennines to face Sheffield United, knowing anything but three points would leave their title chances in a perilous position.

Harry Winters

Ferran Torres to get his first league start, with Rodri dropped - Sheffield United vs Man City Predicted XI (PL)

Manchester City will look to build on their much improved performance in the Champions League as they return to Premier League action against the Blades at Bramall Lane this Saturday.

richarddugdale

Man City 'preparing' an offer of around €40 million for Bundesliga midfielder

Manchester City are preparing an offer of around €40 million for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

harryasiddall

"Hopefully I can do a good job this season to stay longer." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Sheffield United)

Manchester City return to Premier League action as they travel to Sheffield United in the early Saturday kick-off.

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola provides major update on Man City future amid Barcelona interest

Pep Guardiola has provided supporters with a significant update on his Manchester City future, amid reports of a potential interest from Barcelona this week.

Freddie Pye

Man City star could be back 'earlier than expected' - possible boost for Liverpool clash

Manchester City could receive a major injury boost when they host Liverpool on November 8th, with Sergio Aguero in line for a return for that game from the hamstring problem sustained at West Ham, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

'Signed his pre-contract', 'new surroundings for next season' - Julian Nagelsmann visits Man City training centre as fans react in numbers

Manchester City fans have reacted in their numbers as news emerged on Thursday afternoon of Julian Nagelsmann visiting the City Football Academy for a training session with his RB Leipzig squad before they jetted back to Germany.

Freddie Pye

by

Waterlazy

Lionel Messi still has Man City as an 'interesting option' - player's father in contact with top club officials over possible move

After a long summer saga between Manchester City and Lionel Messi, the stories of the Argentine’s possible world shattering move to Manchester City have returned - and unsurprisingly given the recent changes at the Camp Nou.

Adam Booker

Man City scouts believe 22-year-old striker 'should be similarly considered' alongside Haaland and Mbappe - officials 'keeping a close eye'

Manchester City scouts are 'keeping a close eye' and 'regularly checking' on Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka, while also 'providing detailed reports' on the player, according to an exclusive report from 90Min.

Adam Booker

by

GILLANE