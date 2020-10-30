Man City youngster set to be recalled to the England squad

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is expected to be recalled to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the final international break of the calendar year, according to the Mirror.

England, who will play three games in less than a week in mid-November, will welcome the Republic of Ireland to Wembley for a friendly, before Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland.

According to the report, England boss Gareth Southgate is ready to recall the 20 year old and potentially hand him his second ever senior cap following his first call-up in the Summer; as he prepares to name his latest England squad next week.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Phil Foden was left out of the England squad which played three games at Wembley in October, following an incident with team-mate Mason Greenwood in the team hotel after a 1-0 win in Iceland in September. Foden was sent home from international duty after it emerged the pair had broke strict COVID protocol by inviting some Icelandic women into their hotel room.

Following the incident, Gareth Southgate said, “We have to send a message to all our players in our teams at every age that that sort of thing isn’t how we do things with England”, and that he thinks that Foden required a “period of reflection.” Phil Foden was subsequently not called up to Southgate’s squad last month.

Foden has though had an outstanding year at Manchester City and one would hope that leads to him being apart of England’s final camp of this calendar year. Since the start of the season Foden has played eight times, scoring three goals and assisting on two occasions with impressive showings against Porto, West Ham and Marseille in the past week.

