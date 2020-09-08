Man City youngster to miss FOUR international games following COVID-19 breach

Manchester City’s Phil Foden and England teammate Mason Greenwood could miss up to four international games with the squad, following their breach of COVID-19 regulations in Iceland, according to Charlie Wyett.

Foden and Greenwood were caught bringing two women back into their hotel, potentially threatening their International teammates due to breaking the teams COVID rules. Furthermore, both players received a fine from the Icelandic police for breaking quarantine regulations.

The events occurred on Sunday evening, just days before the team was due to fly to Denmark for their next UEFA Nations League encounter.

Gareth Southgate said in a statement on Monday that both players were not going to be travelling for the next game, and instead would fly home and be relieved from international duty.

The two players both made their full England debut on Saturday, will it be the last time they play until next year?

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra