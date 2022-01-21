Man City Youngsters 'Name-Check' Star Forward as 'Always Willing to Give Advice' - Squad Described as a 'Tight-Knit Group'

Raheem Sterling has been 'name-checked' by teammates as 'always willing to give advice' to youngsters coming through the Manchester City academy, according to a new report.

Ever since his arrival in the summer of 2015, Raheem Sterling has emerged as a brilliant role model for Manchester City, both on and off the pitch.

On the pitch, the Englishman has evolved into one of the most devastating wingers in the world under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage.

Off the pitch, the 27-year-old has played a major role in starting conversations about racial inequality in football and is constantly seen contributing towards making positive changes in the local community.

However, Sterling’s name has constantly been in the headlines recently due to a speculated move away from the Etihad Stadium, with ‘personal problems’ with Pep Guardiola reported to be a major factor behind why an exit could be on the cards.

According to a new report by The Athletic’s Sam Lee, there are no ‘issues’ between Raheem Sterling and his teammates, or any rifts between any members of the City squad for that matter - which is believed to be a ‘tight-knit group’.

It has further been reported that sources close to the club have revealed that the young players at the Sky Blues tend to ‘namecheck’ the England international as a senior figure who is always willing to help and give advice.

A perfect example of this is the reports that say Raheem Sterling is ‘close’ to Cole Palmer, who has been hailed for his excellent breakthrough into the first-team this season.

In a recent interview with the Times, Sterling revealed how much he loves being around the club’s youth and giving them key tips on how to keep progressing in their careers - giving an insight into his superb work with young players.

Raheem Sterling is a consummate professional and it is his presence as a whole that has made a major contribution to the success of Manchester City in recent years.

