Man City youngsters sweep the top awards at the annual event

Manchester City Academy players Jayden Braaf and Cole Palmer have been recognised as the best of the bunch in the club's end-of-season awards.

17-year-old winger Braaf has been awarded the U23 Player's Player of the Year award, while 18-year-old midfielder Palmer has won the equivalent award for the U18 side.

Palmer recently spoke about his experiences training with the first team and has even travelled with the senior side to matches of late as Pep Guardiola looks to promote more youngsters from the youth system at City.

Meanwhile, there's been much discussion about the future of Braaf. The youngster is frequently talked about as Manchester City's best current youth prospect - but whether he'll stay at the club for long is unknown.

Manchester City's academy graduates have finally been at the forefront of the club's story in recent weeks, with Phil Foden and Eric García shining in the Premier League. Nobody has scored more goals [4] than Foden since the league restarted following the ongoing lockdown.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra