Man City's 2021/2022 Home Kit Release Date Revealed - Everything You Need To Know About The New Kits

As we approach the start of pre-season ahead of what is set to be another fiercely-contested season, here is everything you need to know about the new Manchester City kits.

With the new Manchester City kits all-but confirmed via various leaks on social media, fans have been left wondering when they can get their hands on the new gear ahead of the new season.

City Xtra are here to collate everything you need to know about the new kits, what to expect, and when you may be able to get your hands on them, with one release date already confirmed by the club this week.

Home Kit

As confirmed this week, Manchester City are set to adopt a total sky blue home kit as a tribute to the 10-year anniversary of their first ever Premier League title win back in 2011/2012.

The tributes don't stop there, with Puma designers also implementing a digital clock pattern into the shirt and embedding 93:20 within the tee - as a tribute to Sergio Aguero's memorable last-minute winner against Queens Park Rangers on the final day.

As per a promotional banner on the official Manchester City online store, it has been confirmed that fans will be able to purchase the new home shirt this month - with a release date of Wednesday 14th July confirmed.

Ahead of the release of the new home strip, Manchester City have already revealed their new training range which hints at the colour schemes of both the away and third kits - with full details below.

Away Kit

Here's where things remain relatively unconfirmed, while the designs are seemingly set in stone for Manchester City and the shirt they will be wearing away from home next season.

As has usually been the case for Puma since they became the kit manufacturers for Manchester City in the summer of 2019, a bold colour scheme and unique pattern has been implemented for the 2021/2022 away shirt.

The new strip is likely to be predominantly white, with teal accents and a gradient of pink to teal across all major sponsors as well as the club crest.

At present, there are currently no official photographs of the kit, however various leaks from across the globe have seemingly confirmed the design with the new shirt being sold unofficially in various sports stores.

We also currently have no release date for the new away kit, but the expectation is that it could come within two weeks of the release of the brand new home kit.

Third Kit

Here's where things are possibly the least confirmed of the three outfield shirts.

Let's take it back to early May, when it was leaked by reputable football products outlet Footy Headlines that Puma would be attempting to utilise a unique concept for several of their top-level club clients from across the globe, including Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

However, the kit was so 'unique' that Puma decided against using the club badge as the focal point of the shirt, and instead opted to embed multiple club badges within the shirt pattern itself.

Such was the backlash from fans of Manchester City and other clubs who have also seen their third shirts be stripped of a club badge that the feeling is that Puma may have been forced into rethinking their strategy on this front.

There have been no further updates on the status of the new third shirt since May 1st, and no release dates have been mooted or leaked shirts being placed on sale from anywhere in the world at present.

Goalkeeper Home Shirt

The most recent of the kit leaks came just this week, as for the first time ahead of the new season, the home goalkeeper shirt was revealed by Footy Headlines, with several Manchester City fans believing it was better than some of the outfield shirts.

As is the case with the away and third shirts, no release date has been provided for the home goalkeeper shirt, but it is understood that it should be released at the same time as the outfield home shirt on 14th July.

At present, no leaked designs for the away and third goalkeeper shirts have surfaced.

