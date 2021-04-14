Man City's Borussia Dortmund preparations take hit as club hotel rocked by 'industrial strength' fireworks

Manchester City's preparations for their Champions League quarter-final second-leg with Borussia Dortmund have been hit, after the club's hotel in Germany was rocked by fireworks being exploded by fans during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Pep Guardiola's squad had travelled to Germany on Tuesday night, with a view to training ahead of the crucial second-leg on Wednesday with the game scheduled to kick-off at 20:00 UK time later in the day.

However, it now seems as though preparations have already taken a hit, as an exclusive report from the Mail has revealed that the travelling party were disturbed by a gang of Borussia Dortmund fans who exploded fireworks close by to the hotel.

Mike Keegan reports that witnesses spoke of ‘incredible bangs’ which awoke local residents and members of the Manchester City travelling party at the Radisson Blu in Dortmund.

It has been revealed that a gang of 17 set off the first batch of what have been described as ‘industrial strength’ fireworks at 2:45am, which led to Manchester City’s security staff patrolling the area. However, at 4:30am, around seven members of the group returned to set off a second explosion, which again awoke those inside.

(Photo via Mail Online)

Keegan and the Mail reveal that Manchester City’s own security staff foiled a third attempt at 5:30am, spotting members returning and chasing them away.

The Mail quote a source who provides detail on the incident, stating: "These were not just bangers. We are talking industrial strength fireworks. The bangs were incredible. It felt as if the hotel shook."

Manchester City are looking to reach the Champions League semi-final for the first time since Manuel Pellegrini's era at the club, when a 3-2 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain set up a final four clash with Real Madrid.

The winner of Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night will face Mauricio Pochettino's side in the semi-final, after PSG won on away goals against the reigning champions Bayern Munich.

