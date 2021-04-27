Man City's Champions League squad confirmed ahead of PSG clash after alteration

Manchester City have confirmed their squad list for the semi-final stages of the UEFA Champions League, after a last minute change to the group was made this week ahead of Wednesday night's clash with PSG.

Pep Guardiola's side are now putting together their final preparations for the midweek clash against Mauricio Pochettino's side, and after the manager and a player face the media on Tuesday, they are expected to fly to the French capital later on in the evening.

However, ahead of the confirmed travelling squad list which is set to be announced on Tuesday afternoon, Manchester City have made one alteration to their squad members list submitted to UEFA.

As revealed by Joe Bray of the Manchester Evening News, Manchester City have called up under-18 captain Kwaku Oduroh to their Champions League squad ahead of the trip to Paris Saint-Germain.

Oduroh joins the likes of Alpha Dionkou, James Trafford, Eric Garcia, Phil Foden, Tommy Doyle, and James McAtee on the 'B' list, while it must be remembered that despite his blistering form in front of goal this season, striker Liam Delap is not eligible due to his age.

As for the rest of the UEFA confirmed squad list, there is very little change, with the main 'A' list squad untouched from the previous rounds against Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson.

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Joao Cancelo

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva , Ferran Torres, Fernandinho.

Forwards: Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero.

'B List': Louis Moulden, Ciaran Slicker, James Trafford, Eric Garcia, Alpha Dionkou, Kwaku Oduroh, Phil Foden, Tommy Doyle, Adrian Bernabe, Cole Palmer, Felix Nmecha, James McAtee.

