Man City’s Champions League Squad Confirmed Featuring Surprise Inclusion

Manchester City have today submitted their 21-man A list squad for the group stage of this season's UEFA Champions League.

Looking to bounce back from Champions League final heartbreak in Porto, Manchester City have today submitted their 21-man A-list squad for their group stage endeavours.

Last week's draw in Istanbul saw the Blues join a very tough Group A, consisting of Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and Club Brugge.

Ahead of their first game in this season's competition after the international break, Manchester City have confirmed their A list squad - with one rather surprising inclusion.

READ MORE: Every single transfer at Manchester City during summer 2021

READ MORE: Manchester City plan three more statues at the Etihad Stadium

The full list is as follows:

Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson

Kyle Walker, Oleksandr Zinchenko, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo

Romeo Lavia, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Rodri

Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling

UEFA rules state that, in an A-list squad, there should be a minimum of eight places reserved exclusively for 'locally trained players'. If a club has a fewer number than that, their permitted squad size is reduced.

One important thing to note is that the likes of Phil Foden, Liam Delap, and Cole Palmer all qualify for UEFA's B-list.

Due to the trio being born on, or after, the 1st January 2000 and have been eligible to play for Manchester City for any uninterrupted period of two years since their 15th birthdays, they do not have to be registered until the night before each group stage game.

READ MORE: Rodri makes bold prediction following Man City's failed striker pursuit

READ MORE: Ruben Dias set to double wages following City contract extension

Perhaps the shock inclusion on the A-list is 17-year-old Romeo Lavia.

The Belgian midfielder is extremely highly-rated at the club, and Pep Guardiola has previously admitted that the youngster will be training in parts with the first team this season.

The Belgian has not yet made a competitive appearance for Manchester City since his move from Vincent Kompany's RSC Anderlecht in 2020, however we have had a taste of his ability in a selection of pre-season friendlies.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra