Man City’s Community Shield Kit To Take On Leicester City Revealed

Manchester City will compete in the 2021 Community Shield against Leicester City on August 7th and it's been revealed what kit the Blues will wear.

The FA Community Shield is an annual match between the previous season’s Premier League champions and FA Cup winners and as the 2020/21 Premier League winners, Manchester City will head to Wembley next weekend.

Manchester City will face the winners of the 2020/21 FA Cup, Leicester City who beat Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final in May - thanks to a thunderous strike by Youri Tielemans.

Next Saturday will see the two sides meet at Wembley for the first time since the 1969 FA Cup final, when Manchester City striker Neil Young beat Leicester ‘keeper Peter Shilton for the only goal of the game.

In that famous match, Manchester City adorned the famous red and black away strip adored by Blues fans and it has been revealed which kit City will wear next weekend

READ MORE: Ederson in line for Manchester City contract extension

READ MORE: Liam Delap's father quizzed on player's future amid transfer rumours

According to TalkSport’s Jason Bourne, Manchester City will wear their new white away kit at Wembley when City face Brendan Rodger’s Leicester side next Saturday.

As reported by Manchester Evening News, Manchester City’s new away strip has gone down particularly well with fans of the club, with the sleek white kit breaking the 'club record for first-day sales for an away kit'.

Despite the game being played at a neutral venue at Wembley, Manchester City are listed as the away side for administrative purposes, meaning that Leicester will wear their royal blue home kit.

READ MORE: Jack Grealish to Manchester City in 'advanced stages'

READ MORE: Update on Raheem Sterling future amid recent uncertainty

Manchester City previously wore their away kit during their triumphs in the 1972 and 2012 editions of the annual match and have lost once whilst wearing an away kit in the Community Shield – in 1969.

The Blues have competed in the Community Shield twice under Pep Guardiola, winning on both occasions, and the Catalan will be hoping to add another Shield to his list of honours next Saturday.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra