    October 8, 2021
    Man City’s Ederson Nominated For 2021 Yashin Trophy - Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid Stars Also Named

    Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has been nominated for the 2021 Yashin Trophy amongst a star-studded list.
    The Yashin Trophy - otherwise known as the best goalkeeper award - is a trophy given out by France Football at their annual Ballon d'Or ceremony. 

    Established in 2019, the award is named after the legendary Russian goalkeeper Lev Yashin and is chosen by former Ballon d'Or winners. 

    The 2020 awards were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was the inaugural winner and current holder of this new prestigious trophy. 

    The nominees for the 2021 award have just been announced by France Football and Manchester City's Ederson - after taking home 3rd place in 2019 - has been nominated once more.

    Nominated alongside him are: Donnarumma, Schmeichel, E. Mendy, Courtois, K. Navas, E. Martinez, Neuer, Oblak, Handanovic.

    It's no surprise the Brazilian was nominated. 

    He enjoyed an extremely successful 2020/21 campaign, where he played a key role in Manchester City winning the Premier League and Carabao Cup, as well as reaching their first-ever Champions League final.

    Ederson kept 19 clean sheets in the Premier League last season, earning him the Golden Glove award for the second consecutive season - conceding just 28 goals across the whole campaign. 

    Since joining Manchester City from Benfica in the summer of 2017, Ederson has been at the forefront of a change in mentality from goalkeepers which allows them to comfortably play the ball out from the back. 

