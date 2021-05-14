Man City's Ferran Torres Explains Why Pep Guardiola Is The Best Manager In The World

Manchester City winger Ferran Torres has opened up and reflected on his first season playing under Pep Guardiola, speaking ahead of the squad’s Premier League showdown with Newcastle United on Friday night.

The powerful winger signed for the club from La Liga side Valencia in the summer transfer window for a reported fee of just £20 million, and has impressed in spells.

While not featuring heavily throughout the season, the Spanish international has still managed to contribute towards thirteen goal contributions for the Etihad club.

Ahead of the team’s trip to St. James Park on Friday night, Ferran Torres has spoke to the club website about his experience playing under coach Pep Guardiola in his first season at Manchester City.

“The results prove it. He is the best manager in the world because of how he works with the team and how he helps you improve individually. Every day I'm here I learn from him and from my teammates,” he explain.

Torres continued, “He thinks of football 24 hours a day and 365 days a year, thinking about how he can improve the team. That makes the difference in the end. He improves everyone, both the new ones who arrived this year and also the ones that were already here. The results are proof of his excellent work.”

Ferran Torres has also spoken out about the privilege he feels in being able to contribute to a star studded Manchester City team.

“To me, it's really special. Not everybody has the privilege to play in one of the best teams in the world. I thank every day and I learn every day from the best manager and the best players.”

He continued, “I'm a very ambitious player and I want to win as much as possible. I want to keep learning, keep playing and keep contributing to the team with goals and assists.”

