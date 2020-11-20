SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City's Ferran Torres reveals messages Barcelona and Chelsea stars left for him on match ball

markgough96

Manchester City's Ferran Torres established himself as one of the most promising talents in European football on Tuesday evening, after netting a hattrick against Germany. 

That feat, aside from helping Spain inflict a joint-record heaviest defeat on Germany in a 6-0 thrashing, meant that the former Valencia winger earned the match ball as a souvenir. 

Marca, as reported by FootballEspana, revealed some of the messages that fellow members of the Spanish national side left on the ball. 

"Great goalscorer!", wrote Real Betis midfielder Sergio Canales. "The first of many, congratulations!", was the the tribute from Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa. 

49241694

"For the boy from Foios", wrote Villarreal's Pau Torres, while Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique said "Congratulations, bug" - presumably a nickname for the City star.

Additionally, Torres also revealed his delight at scoring the three goals. "Every player dreams of scoring hattricks and being able to do it against a team like Germany makes me very happy!", he said. 

Hopefully, he can take that confidence into the Premier League, with City hoping three points on Saturday against Tottenham can kickstart a title challenge.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'It was complicated' - Gareth Southgate admits issues in Phil Foden's return to England squad

Gareth Southgate discussed Phil Foden's return to the England squad - while Kevin de Bruyne predicted the youngster could become one of the world's best players.

markgough96

Man City 'preparing to close operation' for Barcelona star in January - player 'no longer hides' that he is 'not happy'

Precisely two hours and four minutes after manager Pep Guardiola extended his contract at Manchester City, the first transfer rumours linking Barcelona forward Lionel Messi with a move to the Etihad emerged. Who's surprised?

Freddie Pye

by

NeoMalkX

Pep Guardiola 'turned down' two approaches from two clubs prior to Man City extension - reason behind decision revealed

Pep Guardiola reportedly 'turned down' to separate approaches from two of Europe's biggest clubs prior to his two-year contract extension at Manchester City on Thursday morning, as per the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Pep Guardiola will 'receive funds' for signings and 'will be backed' if necessary - Lionel Messi remains target for Man City

Pep Guardiola has been assured by Manchester City that 'he will be backed' in the transfer market, with the Catalan boss being assured he will 'receive funds' if necessary in order to freshen up his squad next season, as per the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'determined' to sign Barcelona forward - club to 'turn attentions' to player after Pep Guardiola contract extension

Manchester City will now turn their attentions to the pursuit and potential signing of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, after Pep Guardiola committed the next two seasons of his managerial career to the Etihad Stadium, as per the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City are 'actively pursuing' deal for Barcelona forward - €80-90M valuation mentioned for January window

Manchester City are reportedly now 'actively pursuing' a deal for Lionel Messi and are looking to 'potentially' sign the Barcelona forward in the January transfer window, according to the latest claims.

Freddie Pye

by

mancityscot

“I would say that at this time, the reason I signed the contract is for our chairman." - Pep Guardiola reacts to signing a contract extension

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has this morning signed a two-year extension to his current contract - keeping him at the club until 2023.

harryasiddall

OFFICIAL: Pep Guardiola signs a two-year contract extension at Man City

Pep Guardiola has today signed a two-year contract extension at Manchester City.

harryasiddall

Outspoken La Liga President claims Man City are "financed differently" in latest outburst

As both the January transfer window and Barcelona presidential elections loom, rumours around Lionel Messi’s future are beginning to re-emerge. Today, outspoken La Liga president Javier Tebas, has had his say on the matter....

Harry Winters

by

Sonski

"I was crying" - Man City star's family member reveals emotional reaction to recent fixture

Ferran Torres' grandfather has revealed he could not contain his emotion when he watched his grandson score a hattrick against Germany.

markgough96