Man City's Ferran Torres reveals messages Barcelona and Chelsea stars left for him on match ball

Manchester City's Ferran Torres established himself as one of the most promising talents in European football on Tuesday evening, after netting a hattrick against Germany.

That feat, aside from helping Spain inflict a joint-record heaviest defeat on Germany in a 6-0 thrashing, meant that the former Valencia winger earned the match ball as a souvenir.

Marca, as reported by FootballEspana, revealed some of the messages that fellow members of the Spanish national side left on the ball.

"Great goalscorer!", wrote Real Betis midfielder Sergio Canales. "The first of many, congratulations!", was the the tribute from Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa.

"For the boy from Foios", wrote Villarreal's Pau Torres, while Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique said "Congratulations, bug" - presumably a nickname for the City star.

Additionally, Torres also revealed his delight at scoring the three goals. "Every player dreams of scoring hattricks and being able to do it against a team like Germany makes me very happy!", he said.

Hopefully, he can take that confidence into the Premier League, with City hoping three points on Saturday against Tottenham can kickstart a title challenge.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra