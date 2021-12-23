Man City's John Stones Agrees to Hilarious New Pet Name

Manchester City centre-back John Stones has hinted at the hilarious name of his next pet, featuring in the latest edition of Amelia Dimoldenberg's 'Chicken Shop Date'.

Bernardo Silva gave every Manchester City fan another reason to smile, after revealing during a feature with the official club website that his dog was in fact named 'John' after his Etihad teammate John Stones.

While walking his dog alongside partner Ines, the midfield maestro showed us his off the pitch lifestyle, in an exclusive feature with the club, making the Manchester City faithful fall in love with him even more.

John Stones has done just that, in the latest episode of the viral ‘Chicken Shop Date’ YouTube series, suggesting the name for his next pet.

“I’ll call it 'Pebbles', my next pet”, confirmed Stones.

After asking the England international whether he liked animals, a conversation was struck up about Stones’ dog and host Amelia Dimoldenberg made a cheeky pun about the Doberman Pincher being called pebbles; Stones, Pebbles - no explanation needed.

The self-proclaimed ‘CEO of Chicken Shop Date’ is hailed for her dead-pan humour and mockumentary-style interviews and John Stones embraced the eclectic format.

Fellow England teammate, former Chelsea striker, and now AS Roma star, Tammy Abraham joined the Manchester City centre-back as a part of the episode.

John Stones tends to quietly go about his business on the pitch, being one of the club’s mainstays in their run to winning the Premier League as well as the Carabao Cup, while reaching their first-ever Champions League final last season.

But if there’s any reason why the Manchester City fans want to see their beloved centre-half make the headlines, it’s dogs and quirky puns.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra