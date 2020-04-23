"My goal is to become an outstanding player in the first team" - Man City's newest signing on his ambitions for the future

Manchester City's new 16-year-old defender, Kluiverth Aguilar, has spoken about his move to the club and his aspirations for his future in Manchester, in an interview with La Republica.

The Peruvian right-back was signed from Alianza Lima for £1.5million, in a deal confirmed on Sunday evening, but will remain in Peru's capital until he turns 18 in May of next year.

Speaking about the move, Aguilar said, "When I found out, I told my brothers, my mother.

My dad was so excited he didn’t tell anyone - he wanted me to tell them myself. I remember first telling my brother, who later passed away. He was very happy...”

Aguilar's move to Manchester City was remarkably called "the most important transfer of Peruvian football to Europe in recent years" by Alianza. Aguilar also touched upon his goals for his future at the Etihad, saying "My goal is to become an outstanding player in the first team."

Kluiverth Aguilar has been touted for his fantastic speed, crossing ability, and one-on-one defending; all of which will help his chances of becoming a favourite at Manchester City in the future.

