Man City's owners have 'very clear idea' as they close in on purchase of new club

Manchester City's owners are closing in on a deal that would see Mexican second division side Cafetaleros de Chiapas become the latest club to enter the City Football Group portfolio, report RecordMexico as relayed via Sport Witness.

CFG are said to possess a 'very clear idea' about their plans for the Mexican side and are set to 'contribute' significantly to investment in order to propel Cafetaleros to the first division.

Manchester City were the first side acquired by CFG and remain the holding group's flagship club. Since then, CFG have purchased stakes in eight other clubs, most notably including Girona FC, New York City FC, Melbourne City and Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Chiapas finished in 8th position this season and missed out on qualification for the play-offs to the Liga MX. The club was recently founded in 2015 and had won the second division in 2018, but was denied promotion due to not meeting certain regulations.

The club will be hoping that CFG's acquisition can resolve such issues and help the side to meet the requirements should it win promotion again.

-----

