Man City's plans for new January signing revealed

Manchester City's newest acquisition Filip Stevanovic (18), is not anticipated to be involved in the first-team's plans in January, and will instead be loaned out, reports Simon Bajkowski in the Manchester Evening News.

Stevanovic's current club, Partizan Belgrade, revealed on Saturday afternoon that the deal with the Premier League side would go ahead as expected in January, with a reported fee of €8 million, plus add-ons. A club statement on Twitter read, "The transfer of Filip Stevanovic to one of the largest European clubs is a significant confirmation of the good and hard work of all club structures."

Although Manchester City have yet to officially confirm the deal on their side, it is evidently set to go ahead.

The teenage winger came through the ranks at Partizan Belgrade before making his debut aged only 16 in December 2018, over two years ago. Since then, he has gone on to make 54 first-team appearances, scoring 12 goals and establishing himself in the Serbia Under-21 national side.

However, in spite of the impressive achievements so far, Stevanovic is not expected to be involved with Manchester City's first-team in the near future. Instead, the player is likely to be loaned out for the remainder of the season, either by remaining at Partizan for another six months or by being moved elsewhere.

It is possible that a fellow City Football Group club could be the Serbian's next destination, such as Girona FC in Spain, or the recently acquired Lommel SK in Belgium.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra