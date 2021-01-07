NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Man City's plans for youth players in the January transfer window revealed

Manchester City are planning on keeping their young players training with the first team over the January transfer window, opting against loaning several prospects out to other clubs to gain experience.
According to Simon Bajkowski of MEN, the City hierarchy are happy to listen to the potential loanee’s preferences, to see whether they would prefer being loaned to a team where first team action is more common.

It is thought that the general consensus is for the young players to develop experience whilst being part of the first team training squad, with the possibility of some appearances in the matchday squad over the course of the next few months.

(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

With the expansive network of clubs amongst the City Football Group, Man City are hopeful that the chances of successful loan deals will be improved – with an enhanced ability of loaning high quality players in and out of the club over the course of the next few seasons. The position of City amongst the group puts them in a strong position to expedite work permit documents for players travelling from to and from Europe.

Recent reports suggested that City are eyeing up a potential loan deal for young centre back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with nearby Blackburn Rovers being one of the teams considering a move for the eighteen-year-old. The academy player recently signed a new four-year deal with the club, who see a loan move as a crucial stage in his footballing development.

