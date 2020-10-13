SI.com
City Xtra
Man City's Portuguese stars receive Covid-19 results after Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive

Adam Booker

In the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s positive coronavirus test, and removal from the Portuguese national team camp, much has been made about the possibility of Ronaldo’s teammates now being at risk of infection.

However, some good news has emerged from the camp as the national team itself has announced that the remaining Covid-19 tests conducted on the team all came back as negative - including those of Manchester City's Portuguese squad members Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo.

RUBEN DIAS

Those three are expected to return to England in the coming days and join their teammates in training ahead of this weekend’s match against Arsenal. Cristiano Ronaldo has since gone into quarantine and will remain there for the recommended time, eliminating the risk of any further spread.

Manchester City will be hoping for no further setbacks in the run-up to the weekend's fixture, after a torrid start to the season in terms of injuries and cases of covid-19 in the first-team. Injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero have been well-documented, while this week's news surrounding De Bruyne has provided Pep Guardiola with a major selection headache.

