Man City Match vs Barcelona Postponed - Attendance of Fans 'Key' In The Decision

Manchester City's pre-season friendly against Barcelona that was due to be held in August has been postponed, according to reports.

The Premier League champions were set to meet the La Liga giants in the Joan Gamper Trophy next month, with previous reports suggesting that the two sides have an agreement to contest a fixture in the summer.

While the date wasn't officially confirmed by either side, it was suggested that the fixture would be contested around August 23th, which will be after City's games against Leicester City and Tottenham in the Community Shield and Premier League respectively.

Senior officials at Barcelona were hopeful that fans would fill up the Camp Nou to attend the clash, which was arranged to raise funds for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

READ MORE: Jack Grealish to Manchester City in 'advanced stages'

READ MORE: Update on Raheem Sterling future amid recent uncertainty

However, the match between City and Barcelona has now been postponed due to the ongoing uncertainty over whether fans would fill up the entire capacity of the Camp Nou, as reported by Juan Carlos Unzué via Reshad Rahman.

It is believed that attendance of fans were crucial to the tie going ahead, with Barcelona officials agreeing with the Etihad hierarchy over conducting the solidarity fixture next summer - both sides reiterating their support to contesting the tie.

Furthermore, it has been mentioned that the news has been communicated to club officials in Manchester, following the club's 2-0 win over Preston in their opening pre-season fixture.

READ MORE: Ederson in line for Manchester City contract extension

READ MORE: Liam Delap's father quizzed on player's future amid transfer rumours

Pep Guardiola's squad had been due to travel to France to face fellow CFG outfit ES Troyes AC on July 31st, but due to changes in UK quarantine rules for travellers returning from France, the match was called off earlier this month.

The cancellation of the fixture added to the cluster of problems facing City's preparations ahead of the defence of their Premier League crown, following on from a rise in COVID-19 cases at the club's training ground.

The Sky Blues will now face off against Watford before their Community Shield clash against Leicester on August 7th, with there being one eye on their opening day league clash at Tottenham the following week.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra