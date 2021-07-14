Man City's Pre-Season Return Date Revealed - What Players Could Be Involved?

Pep Guardiola is set to begin his sixth season as Manchester City manager, as the Premier League Champions kick-start their preparations for the upcoming season in the coming days.

After an unforgettable few days following the conclusion of major tournaments namely the European Championship and the Copa America, the crazy football cycle continues as Manchester City begin their pre-season ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Pep Guardiola will take charge of his side after a month-long break in Spain, as all the attention turns towards club football once again.

Manchester City’s season ended on a heartbreaking note, as Pep Guardiola’s men lost to Premier League rivals Chelsea in the Champions League Final back in May, but a lot has happened since, and all will be forgotten come Monday when the squad gets back together for the pre-season preparations.

According to Simon Stone of the BBC, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola’s team will return for the pre-season training next week, as they prepare to defend the Premier League title for the third time in the last four years.

However, it is also reported that players involved in the recently concluded tournaments will not take part in the initial stages of preparations.

This will include the likes of the English contingent in John Stones, Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden, along with Manchester City’s Brazilian players namely Gabriel Jesus and Ederson.

FIFA rules mean that players must have a minimum of three weeks of leave before they join their respective clubs for the following domestic season and as a result, the players who reached the late stages of the tournaments will only be available a week before the 2021/22 Premier League season starts.

Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola will have the likes of club captain Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez, Zack Steffen and Benjamin Mendy along with a host of impressive youngsters from the City Football Academy at his disposal to begin with.

Manchester City begin their 2021/22 season on the 7th of August when they face FA Cup Champions Leicester City in the customary Community Shield game at the Wembley Stadium.

