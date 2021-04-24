Man City's relationship with 'big six' reverts back to 'distant' - Liverpool and Man United owners bonded over threat from City

In the fall-out of Manchester City’s apparent role in setting off a chain of defectors from a proposed European Super League, the club has fallen back into a ‘distant’ relationship with the other ‘Big Six’ Premier League clubs.

In the fall-out of Manchester City’s apparent role in setting off a chain of defectors from a proposed European Super League, the club has fallen back into a ‘distant’ relationship with the other ‘Big Six’ Premier League clubs.

The owners and officials at City are known to have ruffled a few feathers in their disruption of the traditional Premier League clubs, and their securing of multiple domestic honours in the process certainly will have threatened owners in the English top-flight.

By their own admission, Manchester City ‘have no friends’, claims the Athletic.

To back this up, it is claimed that officials at the Etihad have not forgotten about the first time during the Abu Dhabi era that the club qualified for the UEFA Europa League.

According to the reports, Manchester City executives were 'cold-shouldered' by other Premier League club representatives who were in attendance at the draw. It is stated that upon arrival in Monaco, huddles began to form, and people ‘started whispering'.

As the Etihad club appeared to be the main protagonist in the Super League’s implosion, that distant relationship between Manchester City and their immediate rivals has returned.

As per various claims across the continent, there is a strong suggestion that Manchester City were in fact the first to withdraw from the breakaway league, accepting any penalty clauses that it would incur, given that they had nothing to lose in terms of relationships with other clubs.

As per information from the Athletic, Liverpool owner John Henry and Manchester United’s owner Joel Glazer started speaking more regularly due to the threat Manchester City posed to their clubs, after their rise to prominence in the early 2010’s.

The report continues by stating that the pair particularly bonded when Manchester City allegedly cheated UEFA's Financial FairPlay system. In addition, Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke is claimed to be another 'willing ally' in rivalling the Abu Dhabi club.

While the threat of a European Super League may now all be a distant memory, the attention from a large section of fans on social media and in person in the form of protests has swiftly turned.

For the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United fans, their focus is now on the removal of the club's respective owners, with strong fan protests underway at the Emirates and Old Trafford in recent days.

But the ending of the ESL proposals certainly hasn't got fans on the side of UEFA, as the same energy of opposition is now being aimed at halting the progress of the new Champions League reforms which are set to come into play from 2024.

